Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.07. Stratasys shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 752,522 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

