Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,854,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.