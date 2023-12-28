Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

