Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 138,279 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.64.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
