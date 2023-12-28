Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 138,279 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.64.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter worth $2,431,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

