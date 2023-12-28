Sui (SUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $866.70 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Sui has a market cap of $866.70 million and approximately $249.29 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,262,463 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,033,262,462.9330767 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.83008863 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $231,947,155.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

