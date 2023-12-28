Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

