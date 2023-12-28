SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

