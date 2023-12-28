SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
