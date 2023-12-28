Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Robert Bruce Johnston Purchases 10,000 Shares

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00.

Robert Bruce Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Robert Bruce Johnston bought 600 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,686.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

