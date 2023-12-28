Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $518.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.15. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

