Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

SNV stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,143 shares of company stock valued at $216,893. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

