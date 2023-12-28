Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 280,735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

