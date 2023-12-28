Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
