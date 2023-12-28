Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

