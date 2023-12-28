Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 139,661 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TMHC opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

