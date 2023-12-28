Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 139,661 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE TMHC opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 tech stocks on the verge of major breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.