Tellurian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,646 call options.

Tellurian Price Performance

Tellurian stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

