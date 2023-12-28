Textron Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

TXT opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

