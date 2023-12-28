The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 6,037 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $341,331.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,069.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANDE opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

