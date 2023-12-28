The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Up 1.0 %

ANDE stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Andersons has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,987. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.