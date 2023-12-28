The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

