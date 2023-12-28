The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

