The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First of Long Island

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.