The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.