The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.