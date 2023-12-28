The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

