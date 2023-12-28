TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

