Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 3,085 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,910.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $36,146.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 49.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.