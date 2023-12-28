TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.04

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 14773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

