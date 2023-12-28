Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

