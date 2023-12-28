TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.