TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
