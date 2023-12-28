UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

