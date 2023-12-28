UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $689,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UGI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.