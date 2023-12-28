Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $483.26 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

