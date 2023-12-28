United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $579.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

