United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $68.69

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $70.52. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 774,950 shares.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $23,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,410,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

