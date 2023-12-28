UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $904,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.77 and its 200-day moving average is $508.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

