UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

