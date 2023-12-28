US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

