USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,225,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,552,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,252 shares of company stock worth $31,495,409 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

