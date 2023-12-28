Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.