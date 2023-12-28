Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

