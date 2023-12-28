Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 614,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 137,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 185,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.