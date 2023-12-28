Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

