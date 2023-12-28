Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

