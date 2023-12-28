Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lessened by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $219.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $219.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

