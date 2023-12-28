Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.00

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $190.84, with a volume of 11161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

