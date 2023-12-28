Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.68

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.68 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 10626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

