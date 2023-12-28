Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

