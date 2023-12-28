Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $437.84 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

