Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 12,462 shares.The stock last traded at $98.60 and had previously closed at $98.51.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $817.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

