Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

