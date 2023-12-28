Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 20,855 shares.The stock last traded at $108.11 and had previously closed at $107.85.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.